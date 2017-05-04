May 04, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gati to consider final dividend
Gati Ltd has informed BSE that the Board meeting to be held on May 06, 2017, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 & also to consider and recommend the final dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2016-17.
Gati Ltd has informed BSE that the Board meeting to be held on May 06, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 & also to consider and recommend the final dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE