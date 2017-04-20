App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2017 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gati's board meeting hled on May 6, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting will be held on May 6, 2017,

Gati's board meeting hled on May 6, 2017
Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting & Trading Window – reg. This is to inform you that pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 6, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Further, we wish to inform you that as per 'Gati Limited - Code for Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitor and Reporting of Trading by Insiders", the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from the start of business hours of April 21, 2017 and the trading window will be open after 48 hours of announcement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017 to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.