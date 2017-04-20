Gati's board meeting hled on May 6, 2017

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting & Trading Window – reg. This is to inform you that pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 6, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Further, we wish to inform you that as per 'Gati Limited - Code for Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitor and Reporting of Trading by Insiders", the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from the start of business hours of April 21, 2017 and the trading window will be open after 48 hours of announcement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017 to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE