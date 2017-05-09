Gateway Distriparks to consider dividend

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18 May 2017, wherein, inter alia, the following would be considered: 1.Approval of the audited financial results for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Payment of Second Interim Dividend to the shareholders. The Record date for the Second Interim Dividend, if declared, will be Friday, 26 May 2017 and the date of payment will be Wednesday, 7 June 2017.Source : BSE