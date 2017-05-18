May 18, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gateway Distriparks declares second interim dividend
Gateway Distriparks Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 18, 2017, have approved the payment of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17 to the shareholders.
Gateway Distriparks Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 18, 2017, have approved the payment of Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17 to the shareholders.Source : BSE