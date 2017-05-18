May 18, 2017 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gateway Distriparks approves dividend
The company has approved the payment of Second Interim Dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Rs.10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17 to the shareholders.
The Record date for the Second Interim Dividend is Friday, 26 May 2017 and the date of payment will be Wednesday, 7 June 2017.