Garware Wall: Outcome of board meeting

We refer to our letter dated August 23, 2017 and informs that the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2016 were taken on record and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 01st September, 2017.We refer to the Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and accordingly enclosed herewith:a. The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.b. Limited Review Report on the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.The Board Meeting was commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 01.00 p.m.Source : BSE