Garware Wall Rope' board meeting on May 24, 2017

Dear Sirs, Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 24th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017, and to recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17. As such, Trading Window shall remain closed from Monday, 15th May, 2017 to Friday, 26th May, 2017 (both days inclusive). Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For GARWARE-WALL ROPES LIMITED Sunil Agarwal Company Secretary M. No. FCS6407 Encl.: as aboveSource : BSE