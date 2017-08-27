Garware Wall Ropes' board meeting on September 1, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and considering the provisions of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016, we inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 01st September, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.As such, Trading Window shall remain closed from Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017 to Sunday, 03rd September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE