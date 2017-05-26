May 25, 2017 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Garware Poly's board recommends final dividend
Garware Polyester has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, have recommended a final dividend of Re.1.00 (10%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Garware Polyester Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a final dividend of Re.1.00 (10%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE