Garware Polyester's board meeting on May 25, 2017

May 11, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 at Mumbai, inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2017and to recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company, if any.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 at Mumbai, inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2017and to recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company, if any. Further, in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for all the Director(s) and Designated Employee(s) of the Company will remain closed from 16th May, 2017 to 26th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

