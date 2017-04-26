Apr 26, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Garuda Clays director Rahul Ramesh kumar Jain resigns
We hereby notify you that Sh. Rahul Rameshkumar Jain has been resigned from the post of additional director of the Company with effect from 25th April, 2017. Kindly take the same on your record for the Company. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For SAINIK FINANCE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED Authorized SignatorySource : BSE