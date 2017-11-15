Garuda Clays' board meeting on November 13, 2017

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 13, 2017, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the half year ended 30th September, 2017 and also took note on Limited Review Report obtained from the statutory auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.Source : BSE