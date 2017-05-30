Garnet Intl: Outcome of board meeting

GARNET INTERNATIONAL LIMITED has informed that Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2017 inter-alia, considered following matters:1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:a) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date.b) Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.c) Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications.Source : BSE