May 22, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Garnet Construction's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 30th May, 2017 at the registered address 501/531, Laxmi Mall, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai – 400053 to consider and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 30th May, 2017 at the registered address 501/531, Laxmi Mall, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai – 400053 to consider and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE