Garg Furnace's board meeting on May 30, 2017

May 26, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
22/05/2017
The Corporate Relationship Department,
The Stock Exchange Mumbai.
Ist Floor. New Training Ring,
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai
Sub: Next Board Meeting
Dear Sir,
Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30th May 2017 at 3.30 P.M at Ludhiana, to consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the Quarter/year ended 31/03/2017.
Your good office is requested to take on record the above said information.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
For Garg Furnace Limited
Compliance Officer
Source : BSE