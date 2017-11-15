App
Nov 13, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garg Furnace's board meeting on November 15, 2017



 
 
The Corporate Relationship Department,
The Stock Exchange Mumbai.
Ist Floor. New Training Ring,
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai

Sub: Next Board Meeting
Dear Sir,
Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 15th November, 2017 at 3.30 P.M at Registered office at Ludhiana, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results as on 30/09/2017.
Your good office is requested to take on record the above said information.
Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,
For Garg Furnace Limited

Devinder Garg
Managing Director
Din: 01665456
Source : BSE
