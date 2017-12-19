App
Dec 19, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garden Silk Mills - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, this is to inform you that as per the arrangement made with the lenders of the Company and subject to all approvals as may be necessary, the Promoters / Promoter Group Companies have agreed to pledge 51% of paid up equity share capital of the Company (i.e. 2,14,62,087 equity shares of Rs.10/- each) in favour of the 'Security

 
 
Pursuant to the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today, this is to inform you that as per the arrangement made with the lenders of the Company and subject to all approvals as may be necessary, the Promoters / Promoter Group Companies have agreed to pledge 51% of paid up equity share capital of the Company (i.e. 2,14,62,087 equity shares of Rs.10/- each) in favour of the 'Security Trustee' i.e. IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited as appointed by the lenders.

The pledgor shall create Security Interest by way of pledge in favour of the Security Trustee appointed by the lenders.

The necessary filing / submission will be made by the pledgor in accordance with Regulation 31 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as applicable.
Source : BSE
