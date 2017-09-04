Sep 04, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Garden Silk's board meeting on September 13, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
