Gangotri Cement - Outcome of board meeting

A meeting of the board of directors of the company was held today i.e. on 14th December, 2017, meeting commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.30 pm. the board reviewed, considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company was held today i.e. on 14th December, 2017, meeting commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.30 pm. the board reviewed, considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.Source : BSE