Gangotri Cement - Outcome of board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 14th August, 2017, at 11.00am and the Board has not considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.Further please be informed that Ind AS is applicable on the Company from 1st April, 2017. In order to facilitate the smooth transition during the first year of applicability of the Ind-AS on the listed entities, SEBI via its circular no CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05th July, 2016 has provided relaxation of one month in the timeline for submitting the financial results for the quarter ending September, 2017. So accordingly the financial results of the Company can be published upto 14th December, 2017. The Company is availing the extension and accordingly the next Board meeting for approval of financials of quarter will be held on or before 14th December, 2017 after providing proper intimation to the stock exchange.Source : BSE