Gangotri Cement's board meeting on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the F. Y. 2017-18 is scheduled to be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, the December 14, 2017.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the
F. Y. 2017-18 is scheduled to be held at 11:00am on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017 to consider, approve, and take on record the Un-audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2017.
Please acknowledge receipt.
Source : BSE
