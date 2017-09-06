Ganga Papers' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.You are requested to take note of the above for your records.Source : BSE