you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganesha Ecosph's board meeting will be held on May 22, 2017.

Ganesha Ecosphere has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017.

Ganesha Ecosph's board meeting will be held on May 22, 2017.
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:

1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To consider recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.

In this regard, the 'Trading Window' for trading in the Company's Equity Shares shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the Directors/officers/Designated Persons of the Company together with their immediate relatives.Source : BSE

