May 11, 2017 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganesha Ecosph's board meeting will be held on May 22, 2017.
Ganesha Ecosphere has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017.
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:
1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To consider recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.
In this regard, the 'Trading Window' for trading in the Company's Equity Shares shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the Directors/officers/Designated Persons of the Company together with their immediate relatives.Source : BSE
