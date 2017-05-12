Ganesha Ecosph's board meeting will be held on May 22, 2017.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.In this regard, the 'Trading Window' for trading in the Company's Equity Shares shall remain closed from May 15, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the Directors/officers/Designated Persons of the Company together with their immediate relatives.Source : BSE