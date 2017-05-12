Ganesha Ecosph's board meeting to be held on May 22, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to, inter-alia, transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2016-17. In this regard, the 'Trading Window' for trading in the Company's Equity Shares shall remain closed from Monday, 15th May, 2017 to Friday, 26th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the Directors/officers/Designated Persons of the Company together with their immediate relatives.Source : BSE