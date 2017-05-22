Ganesh Housing's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider (a) the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and (b) To consider about recommendation of Dividend, if any. Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for the Insiders covered under the 'GHCL Insider Code" would commence from 4.00 p.m. on May 22, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on June 01, 2017.Source : BSE