Gandhi Special Tubes' board meeting on May 16, 2016

Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the 154th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 16th day of May, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 201-204, Plaza, 2nd Floor, 55 Hughes Road, next to Dharam Palace, Mumbai- 400007 to transact the following business: To consider and approve the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2017 and the Auditor's Report thereon. The above intimation is published in the newspaper and will also be uploaded on the Company's website at www.gandhitubes.com Pursuant to SEBI( Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company will close on 5th May, 2017 and will open on 19th May, 2017 for all the Directors and Designated employees as defined in the code.Source : BSE