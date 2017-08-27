Gandhi Special Tubes' board meeting on September 4, 2017

The 155th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 4th day of September, 2017 at 4.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 201-204, Plaza, 2nd Floor, 55 Hughes Road, next to Dharam Palace, Mumbai- 400007 to transact the following business:To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2017 and the Limited Review Report thereon.Source : BSE