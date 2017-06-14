Jun 14, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gandhi Special Tubes' AGM On July 12, 2017
Please be informed that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Gandhi Special Tubes Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 12th July, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Kanji Khetsey Sabhagriha, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, K. M. Munshi Marg, Mumbai – 400007.
