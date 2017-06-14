App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 14, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gandhi Special Tubes' AGM On July 12, 2017

Please be informed that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Gandhi Special Tubes Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 12th July, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Kanji Khetsey Sabhagriha, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, K. M. Munshi Marg, Mumbai – 400007.

Gandhi Special Tubes' AGM On July 12, 2017
Please be informed that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Gandhi Special Tubes Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 12th July, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Kanji Khetsey Sabhagriha, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, K. M. Munshi Marg, Mumbai – 400007.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.