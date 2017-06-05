Gammon Infra's board meeting on June 13, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve, inter-alia, the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Further, in terms of provisions of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for trading in the Company's Shares by all the Directors and Designated Employees shall remain closed from June 6, 2017 to June 15, 2017 (both days inclusive) on account of declaration of audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE