Gammon India: Outcome of bomrd Meeting

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th November, 2017.Disclosure of Information pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.Pursuant to the authority granted by the shareholders' vide a special resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 20th September, 2014, the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. on 20th November, 2017 accorded its approval for entering into an agreement for sale of its step down subsidiary 'SAE Powerlines S.r.l' (which is held through ATSL Holdings BV) to M/s Sterling & Wilson International FZE.SAE Powerlines S.r.l, is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Italy, and is in the business of building Power Transmission and Distribution lines. M/s Sterling & Wilson International FZE is a subsidiary of M/s Sterling & Wilson Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE