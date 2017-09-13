Gammon India's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform the exchanges that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017, to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 stands postponed and is rescheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th day of September, 2017 at the Registered office of the Company. In connection with the above and as per the terms of the Company's "Insider Trading Code for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders", adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Company's securities by specified persons as defined in the Code, which was closed from 7th September, 2017 to 18th September, 2017, shall continue to remain closed upto and including 22nd September, 2017.You are requested to take note of same.Source : BSE