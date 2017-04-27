Gallantt Ispat's board meeting will be held on May 04, 2017.

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 04, 2017 at 12.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to transact the following important business: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider and approve the Audited Annual Accounts and notes thereon for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 3.To consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

