Sep 04, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gallantt Ispat's AGM on September 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor, Kolkata – 700 017 on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M.
Notice is hereby given that the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor, Kolkata – 700 017 on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M.Source : BSE