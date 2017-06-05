Galaxy Ent: Outcome of board meeting held on May 22, 2017

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting- Revised submissionRef: Scrip Code: BSE – 506186Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the listing Regulations), the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 22, 2017 have approved and submitted Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with notes and Auditors' Report thereto.Vide e-mail dated May 31, 2017, BSE brought to our notice the following discrepancies in the aforesaid submission of financial results:1. Profit before Tax Not Tallying - (Segment Results) - March 2017 (Quarter)2. Profit before Tax Not Tallying - (Segment Results) - March 2017 (Year)3. Unaudited Results for Quarter end Submitted. Company is required to submit Audited Financial Result for the Quarter as well as Year end March, 2017. - (Standalone Results) - March 2017 (Quarter).Accordingly, we hereby re-submit the revised financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 after rectification.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE