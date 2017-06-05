App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 05, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy Ent: Outcome of board meeting held on May 22, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting held on May 22, 2017.

Galaxy Ent: Outcome of board meeting held on May 22, 2017
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting- Revised submission

Ref: Scrip Code: BSE – 506186

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the listing Regulations), the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 22, 2017 have approved and submitted Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with notes and Auditors' Report thereto.

Vide e-mail dated May 31, 2017, BSE brought to our notice the following discrepancies in the aforesaid submission of financial results:

1. Profit before Tax Not Tallying - (Segment Results) - March 2017 (Quarter)

2. Profit before Tax Not Tallying - (Segment Results) - March 2017 (Year)

3. Unaudited Results for Quarter end Submitted. Company is required to submit Audited Financial Result for the Quarter as well as Year end March, 2017. - (Standalone Results) - March 2017 (Quarter).

Accordingly, we hereby re-submit the revised financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 after rectification.

Kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.