App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy Consolidated's board meeting on May 17, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017.

Galaxy Consolidated's board meeting on May 17, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 at 1.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 308, Shital Varsha Arcade, Opp. Girish Cold Drinks, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380 009 to consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. In this connection, as per the Company's' Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the specified Persons from Saturday 13th May, 2017 to Thursday 18th May, 2017 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.