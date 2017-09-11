Sep 11, 2017 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Galaxy Commercial's AGM on September 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s Galaxy Commercial Limited will be held on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of theCompany Situated at C-3/7, Safdarjung Development Area, New Delhi-110016
