Gala Print City: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that in the board meeting held on August 31, 2017 at the registered office of the company,Board had decided that although the company had already passed resolution for Migration to Main Board in the AGM held on July 13, 2017, the Company is seeking approval of shareholders by way of special resolution through Postal Ballot in accordance with Regulations 106U(2) of SEBI(ICDR) Regulations,2009.Source : BSE