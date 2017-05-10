App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gala Print City: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that in the board meeting held on 10th May, 2017

Gala Print City: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that in the board meeting held on 10th May, 2017 at the registered office of the company besides other subjects, the following matters were considered, discussed, approved by resolution passed thereof by the board: 1. Approval of the Financial Results for the six months and year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2. Approved Auditor's Report on aforesaid finacial statements for the Financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. 3. Approved appointment of M/s Sachin Thakkar and Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.