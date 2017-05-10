Gala Print City: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that in the board meeting held on 10th May, 2017 at the registered office of the company besides other subjects, the following matters were considered, discussed, approved by resolution passed thereof by the board: 1. Approval of the Financial Results for the six months and year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2. Approved Auditor's Report on aforesaid finacial statements for the Financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. 3. Approved appointment of M/s Sachin Thakkar and Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE