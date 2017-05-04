Gala Print City's board meeting on May 10, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 this is to inform that meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 02:00 PM.Apart from other businesses following will be transacted at the said meeting: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2. To take on record the Auditor's Report on Annual Accounts for the Financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE