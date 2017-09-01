Gajanan Securities Services' AGM on September 25, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 11:30 at the registered office at 113/1B, C.R.AVENUE, 7TH FLOOR, ROOM NO- 7C, KOLKATA-700073 ,to transact the business set out in the notice convening the meeting.The facility to exercise the vote at the aforesaid AGM by electronic means (e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in the notice will be provided to those members, holding shares either in physical or in electronic form as on the cut-off date i.e. 18th September, 2017. The e-voting will commence on Friday, September 22, 2017 and will end on Sunday, September 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 19, 2017 to September 25, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE