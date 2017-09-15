App
Sep 15, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL's appoints Jayanto Narayan Choudhury as director

This is to inform that Shri Jayanto Narayan Choudhury and Dr. Rahul Mukherjee have been appointed as non-official part-time (Independent) Directors on the Board of the Company w.e.f. September 15, 2017.

GAIL's appoints Jayanto Narayan Choudhury as director
This is to inform that Shri Jayanto Narayan Choudhury (DIN-07940286) and Dr. Rahul Mukherjee (DIN-07940278) have been appointed as non-official part-time (Independent) Directors on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 15.09.2017 as per Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India letter bearing No. C-31034/2/2017-CA/FTS:49128 dated 08.09.2017.Source : BSE
