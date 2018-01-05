Gagan Polycot India's board meeting on January 16, 2018

To,The Bombay Stock Exchange LtdCorporate Relationship Dept,1st Floor, New Trading Ring,Rotunda Building, P. J. Towers,Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400 001Ref: BSE Code: 531196Sub: Intimation of Board MeetingDear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 16th January, 2018, Tuesday, at registered office of the Company at 4:00 P.M to consider and approve the following:1.To approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th December, 2017.2.The Trading Window shall remain closed from 5th January, 2018 to 18th January, 2018 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Designated Employees as specified under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.3.Any other agenda with the permission of the Chairman.Yours Faithfully,For and on behalf ofGagan Polycot India LimitedPrajwal PatelDirectorDIN: 06389797Place: MumbaiDate: 05.01.2018Source : BSE