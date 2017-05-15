May 15, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gabriel India: Outcome of board meeting
Gabriel India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, have declared an final dividend of Re. 0.85 per Equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each.
Gabriel India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, have declared an final dividend of Re. 0.85 per Equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each.Source : BSE