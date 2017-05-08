May 08, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gabriel India to consider dividend
Gabriel India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 15, 2017, may consider and recommend the dividend, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Gabriel India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 15, 2017, may consider and recommend the dividend, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE