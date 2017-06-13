Futuristic Solutions appoints Kuljit Kaur as company secretary

This is with reference toReg 6 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Ms. Kuljit Kaur is been appointed as Compliance Officer and company secretary of the Company w.e.f June 13, 2017 and Ms. Firdos Khan has been resigned from the post of Compliance Officer and Company Secretary w.e.f. June 12, 2017.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE