May 25, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Futuristic Solutions: Outcome of AGM
Please be informed that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday the May 24, 2017 at 04.00 pm at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi – 110003 and the proceeding of the same is attached herewith.
Please be informed that the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday the May 24, 2017 at 04.00 pm at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi – 110003 and the proceeding of the same is attached herewith.Source : BSE