you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 18, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Futuristic Solutions' board meeting on April 27, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29,33 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please be informed that the next board meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 27th Day of April, 2017 at the registered office of the Company.

Futuristic Solutions' board meeting on April 27, 2017
Pursuant to regulation 29,33 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please be informed that the next board meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 27th Day of April, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider, inter alia, the following:- 1. The Audited annual account for the quarter / year ended on Mar 30, 2017; 2. To consider recommendation of final dividend, if any; and 3. Any other item with the permission of the board. Further, the trading window in respect of the same remain closed from April 19, 2017 and shall reopen only 48 hours after announcement of the results of the Company.Source : BSE

