Future Market's board meeting scheduled on May 22, 2017

Ref: Scrip Code: BSE – 533296 and NSE – FMNL. With reference to the above subject, please note that a meeting of the Board Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, interalia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended as on March 31, 2017. Please note that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its Directors /Officers / Designated Employees will remain closed from now onwards and will remain closed till closure of business hours of May 24, 2017 in terms of applicable regulations and/or rules.Source : BSE