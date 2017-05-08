Future Lifestyle Fashions' board meeting on May 15, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15 May 2017, inter-alia: 1.to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2017; 2.to consider and approve the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 March 2017; 3.to consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March 2017. Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 9 May 2017 to 17 May 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of declaration of the above financial results of the Company.Source : BSE