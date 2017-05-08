Future Lifestyle Fashions to consider dividend

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 15, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017;2. To consider and approve the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;3. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, in terms of the Company’s Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from May 09, 2017 to May 17, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of declaration of the above financial results of the Company.Source : BSE